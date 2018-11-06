JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2018.11.6 17:51
Jeju International Citrus EXPO 2018
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2018.11.05  18:33:15
▲ Photo courtesy /Jeju International Citrus EXPO

The sixth Jeju International Citrus EXPO will be held at Jeju ICC and the Seogwipo Agricultural Technology Center from November 7 to 13.

The EXPO includes seven fields and 80 kinds of exhibitions which will be held in five different exhibition halls (Tangerine Industry Exhibition Hall, Excellent Citrus Exhibition Hall, Jeju Agricultural Technology Exhibition Hall, Planning Exhibition Hall, and Citrus History Hall).

In particular, this year’s EXPO will have 17 speakers from 11 countries including Turkey, Brazil, China and the U.S. in the business conferences. Also will held processed food and Jeju citrus related products exhibitions which 200 companies will be participated in.

The buyer conference, which will be held with the International Symposium, is expected to be an opportunity to promote and sell processed Jeju citrus product and related products to domestic and overseas buyers.

Meanwhile, The Jeju International Citrus EXPO 2018 is drawing more attention as actress Seo Hyun, who is working as a goodwill ambassador for Jeju Island, attending the fair.

EXPO location: 7413 Jungsangandang-ro, Namwon-eup, Seogwipo-si
Duration: November, 7, 2018- November 13 (7days)

▲ Photo courtesy /Jeju International Citrus EXPO

