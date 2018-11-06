Attractions near St. Isidore Ranch

Saemi Hill of Grace and the Holy Trinity Cathedral One of the best-known sites of Catholic pilgrimage, Saemi Hill of Grace, was formed around the spot commonly called Sammoeso. Meaning “a pond surrounded by three oreum,” Sammoeso is now called the Rosary Lake. With a gross area larger than 264,000 square meters, it was created when the priests at the Jeju Parish wished for a place to pray together, no matter when the believers came or where they came from. Since 1992, the rear side of St. Isidore Ranch has been developed into a pilgrimage site. At the Saemi Hill of Grace, 15 rosary beads are formed with rocks and wooden branches around the 400-meter circumference of the Rosary Lake. From the birth to the Last Supper, the twelve events in the life of Jesus are reenacted in the theme park and at the hands-on experience site, you can carry a cross through the 14 Stations of the Cross, reproduced with large statues. Next to the place is the Holy Trinity Cathedral, built by Father McGlinchey in 2001. The overall architecture is uniquely Irish and it has the shape of a Celtic cross. While it’s not extravagant, the church is plainly dignified like the priest who committed his life to serving in Jeju. Even if you are not Catholic, it is definitely worth a visit. 116 Geumak-ri, Hallim-eup, Jeju-si, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Uyubudan, the milk cafe A pun on the homophonous four-letter Chinese idiom, “Uyubudan” means both “the inability to stop the overflowing tenderness,” and “the ceaseless effort for milk.” At St. Isidore Ranch, you can find a milk café called “Uyubudan.” It has become a local hot spot. The café is operated by Sum-I-da, a social enterprise. In Korea, the term “social enterprise” refers to businesses that sell products and services while pursuing social objectives, such as increasing the quality of local residents’ lives. Although they are private firms, they receive certification from the government in recognition of their significant contribution to the public interest. Uyubudan was born at a time of financial difficulty for St. Isidore Ranch. Sum-I-da’s CEO Kim Jong-hyeon came up with the idea to start an organic ice cream shop, as the Ranch was desperate to create more demand for the milk they were producing. Kim’s strong determination was evident in his remarks: “In respect for the environment-friendly production, the human-oriented job creation, and the contribution for the Jeju community that St. Isidore Ranch has demonstrated, we will strive to develop it as a great case of a socially responsible economic model.” The proceeds from Uyubudan go to St. Isidore Hospice and Nursing Home, operated by St. Isidore Agricultural Industry Developmental Association for terminal cancer patients, as well as Sum-I-da’s teenager and youth support programs. The main products at Uyubudan are hand-made ice cream and milk tea. The ice cream is a plain and simple milk flavor, which brings the most out of the organic milk produced at St. Isidore Ranch. There are five varieties of milk tea: organic Assam, organic Earl Grey, Jeju ginger, Udo peanut, and organic green tea from Dahuiyeon. You can order coffee as well. The café has a cozy interior that is based on the design of a wooden cabin. Outside the café, you can spot a cute milk carton-shaped bench which is a perfect photo spot for visitors. Contact: 064-796-2033

Hours: 10:00 – 17:00 (closed Wednesdays) The lone tree at Saebyeol Oreum Although it’s not located inside the ranch, the distinct shape of the tree and the peaceful scenery in the surrounding area attracts many visitors who come to the ranch. It became known after actor So Ji-sub filmed a brand commercial here. It’s also popular among “wedding selfie” couples in Korea, as many started to take their own wedding photos without relying on professional photographers. For visitors who love taking photos, this place is a must see in addition to the Ctesiphon farmhouse and the milk carton bench at Uyubudan. The tree is located between St. Isidore Ranch and the Greek Mythology Museum. Make sure to confirm the location beforehand, as it’s located in the middle of the field. 30-8 San, Geumak-ri, Hallim-eup, Jeju-si, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province