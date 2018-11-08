JEJU WEEKLY

The 24th Jeju Art Festival
▲ Photo courtesy /Art Space Iaa

From November 2nd to November 14th, the 24th Jeju Art Festival 'The Narriative of the Island and Wind'(섬과 바람의 서시) will be exhibited at the Art Space IAa .

The exhibition is created by 30 writers, including Jeju born writers and IAa Regency writers who are living in Jeju Island. It will consist of works by the writers who express Jeju's natural and Jeju stories on the theme of 'The Narriative of Island and Wind.'

'서' in Korean generally refers to the linguistic reproduction of a series of events related to human behavior.

There are various forms of narrative in art. In this exhibition, you can examine the value of Jeju Island and the aesthetic meaning of contemporary art through the works of writers who explain the life, history, nature, and meaning of Jeju Island visually and in a narrative.

These art works also serve as a coordinate system that explains the value and history of Jeju. In the diverse language of expression that is reproduced in the writer's own form, viewers will be able to communicate with the writer as well as enjoy the work and share consciousness with the writer.

The exhibition will be held in the Art Space IAa gallery (B1). The adress is Jungang-ro 14-gil, Jeju-si. For more information, please visit their offical website or Facebook page.

