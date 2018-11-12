JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2018.11.12
Korean folk musical at Seolmundea Women's Culture Center
2018.11.12
▲ Photo courtesy /Seolmundea Women's Culture Center

The Korean folk musical performed by Park Byeong-do,Jeong Hyeon-ju and Yeon-yeon will be held on November 16 (4:00 p.m.)~ 17 (3:00 p.m./7:00 p.m.).

The musical will be held at the concert hall on the fourth floor of the Seolmundea Women's Culture Center.

As part of the monthly art and cultural project, the folk musical 'Cheonhailsek Aerang' writen by Park Byung-do will be on screen this month.

This musical is the remake verson of "Baebi Jangjeon," which is called Korea's first musical, with Jeju lady as the main character and Jeju Island as background. During the performance, you can enjoy the beautiful lines and songs in Jeju language.

Fee for the musical is free, and any questions regarding the performance can be inquired at 064-722-0794/064-710-4242. More information can be found at the officail website and Facebook page of Seolmundea Women's Culture Center
Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
Jeju Weekly

