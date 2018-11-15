JEJU WEEKLY

Piano concert at Jeju National University
2018.11.15
▲ Photo courtesy /Korean Piano Association

The fifth regular concert of the Korean Piano Association (Chairman Shim Hee-jung, professor of music department at Jeju National University) Impressionnisme will be held at the Ara Muse Hall of Jeju National University on November 16.

Impressionnisme means impressionism in French. The concert will mark the 100th anniversary of Claude Achille Debussy's death. The musics of Claude Achille Debussy (1862-1988), a French composer representing Impressionism, and Maurice Ravel (1875-197) will be performed at the concert.

▲ Photo courtesy /Korean Piano Association

The concert will be held at 19:30 on November 16. The address of the Ara Muse Hall is 102 Daehak-ro, Jeju-si. The ticket for adult is 10,000 won, and 5,000 won for student.

For the performance and admission inquiries, please call 010-3639-2128. More information, please visit the official website.
