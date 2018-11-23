▲ Photo courtesy /Jeju Art and Culture Center

The Hip Pop concert "Youth, Our Passion" will be held at the Grand Theater of the Art and Culture Center on November 24.

The Youth, Our Passion concert , which is a hip-hop festival prepared for teenagers, is designed to provide opportunities for Jeju visitors and Jeju residents to see various genres of culture and art.

It is expected to provide healing through the popular hip-hop genre among teenagers. Especially, rappers like Swings, the judge of Show Me the Money 777 (currently broadcasted), Giriboy, YoungB and Babylon will attend this concert.

The tickets for the first floor is 15,000 won and 10,000 for the second floor. The concert will start at 17:00, so don’t miss the last chance to buy the ticket!