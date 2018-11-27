JEJU WEEKLY

Pinkfong Musical: Golden Star
Jeju Weekly
승인 2018.11.26  18:41:23
Family musical "Finding the Pinkfongland: Golden Star" will be held from December 1 to December 2 at Halla Art Hall at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

"Pinkfong," a popular Korean Kids Content with seven billion views on YouTube, continues its success story with family musicals "Pinkfong and Shark Families" and "Winterland of Pinkfong Shark Families."

The Pinkfong is the most popular content in YouTube Korea Kids Content, and the musical received loves from 30 regions around the country even before its opening.

Especially, in this musical, you will be able to meet Kang Sung-yup, who is famous for playing the lead role of "Yuldong Gym Class" from the Pinkfong Youtube and IPTV channel.

Ticket booking is available through the Interpark Ticket Site. The regular price for seat R is 55,000won and 45,000won for seat S. If you book the tickets through Interpark ticket, 33,000won for seat R and 27,000won for seat S. For further inquiries please call 1588-5187.
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
