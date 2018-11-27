Pinkfong Musical: Golden Star

Family musical "Finding the Pinkfongland: Golden Star" will be held from December 1 to December 2 at Halla Art Hall at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

"Pinkfong," a popular Korean Kids Content with seven billion views on YouTube, continues its success story with family musicals "Pinkfong and Shark Families" and "Winterland of Pinkfong Shark Families."

The Pinkfong is the most popular content in YouTube Korea Kids Content, and the musical received loves from 30 regions around the country even before its opening.

Especially, in this musical, you will be able to meet Kang Sung-yup, who is famous for playing the lead role of "Yuldong Gym Class" from the Pinkfong Youtube and IPTV channel.