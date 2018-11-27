▲ Chujado, the island under the auspices of the wind Jeju Tourism Organization released the third edition of "Yoribogo Joribogo” for Chujado through Visit Jeju (www.visitjeju.net) and its various social media channels. The project aims to promote village tourism and it sees village heads introduce the hidden spots of each island. Chujado is made up of four inhabited and 38 uninhabited islands 45km off the northern coast of Jeju. The islands are dubbed an “Anglers’ heaven” due to their rich fish reserves. While the islands are part of Jeju Province administratively, their customs are similar to those from Jeolla Province. It is a culture quite distinct culture from that of Jeju Island. The six villages of Daeseo-ri, Yeongheung-ri, Muk-ri, Yecho-ri, and Sinyang 1, 2-ri are each attractive in their own unique ways. The village heads gave in-depth introduction to the various landmarks and tour spots at the islands through Project “Yoribogo Joribogo” so visitors can enjoy their history, culture, activities, and food. The video, filmed with equipment such as drones, captured the overall beauty of the Chuja Islands. Jeju Tourism Organization announced, “Chujado Islands are rich with places for sightseeing, food, and activities. We have installed tourist centers in Chujado to provide tour information and rest areas that satisfy the visitor needs. We will further promote the tourism in the area through discovering more diverse tourist attractions.” 《Major spots in Chujado》 1.Tomb of Hwang Gyeong-han The first Catholic who was exiled to Jeju, Jeong Nan-ju Maria, left her baby son Hwang Gyeong-han on a boulder in Chujado to save him. Hwang spent his entire life on the island and was buried here in Sinyang-ri. The burial spot overlooks the boulder of the heartbreaking story. 2. Mural alley and Chuja Elementary School in Yeongheung-ri Made of broken pieces of tile, Yeongheung-ri’s mural alley looks unique and interesting. Behind Chuja Elementary school is a photo spot where you can capture the school building and Chuja Port in one shot. 3. General Choe Yeong’s Shrine General Choe Yeong once sought refuge in Chuja after encountering a storm on his mission to suppress the Yuan rebellion in Jeju. During his stay, Choe taught the residents how to fish with nets, which brought them prosperity. To remember his grace, the islanders built a shrine where they can pay their respects to him. 4. Dragnet fishing/Family fishing activities Chujado is often dubbed “the heaven of anglers” thanks to its rich reserve of fish. Families are welcome to participate in hands-on fishing activities. As the timing differs for each activity, make sure to inquire before visiting. 5.Damuraemi Depending on the sea level, Daemuraemi can be either an island or a mountain. Nicknamed “the Miracle of Moses on Chuja,” you can view here one of the ten beautiful sunsets in Chuja, “Jikgunakjo.” 6. Yellow corvina and Spanish mackerel sashimi It’s the perfect season for some delectable yellow corvina and fresh sashimi and grilled Spanish mackerel. Check out many of the B&B lodgings that offer a yellow corvina breakfast menu.