JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2018.11.29 10:58
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Travel
The 18th Jeju Bangeo Festival
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2018.11.29  10:44:53
페이스북 트위터

The 18th Jeju Bangeo Festival will take place from November 29 to December 2 at Mosleupo Port in Seogwipo City.

Bangeo is yellow tail fish or Japanese Amberjack in Korean. In the festival, you can taste the finest fresh yellow tail which cached at the southernmost region of Jeju.

Catching fish with bare hands. Photo courtesy /Photo Jeju

Experience programs such as fishing program and kids fishing events are prepared for visitors to enjoy.

In addition, the Mosleupo fishermen will sashimi the fresh yellow tail fish in the festival, and free tasting event will be held.

▲ Yellow tail fish sashimi Photo courtesy/ Photo Jeju

You can also buy the fish to take back home. As of November, the price of a middle yellow tail fish bid is 15,000 won and 45,000 won for a big yellow tail fish.

The fee for the festival is free. The address for Moseulpo Port is Hamo-ri, Daejeong-eup, Seogwipo-si. For more information, please visit the website or call the 1330 Travel Hotline +82-2-1330.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트