The 18th Jeju Bangeo Festival will take place from November 29 to December 2 at Mosleupo Port in Seogwipo City.

Bangeo is yellow tail fish or Japanese Amberjack in Korean. In the festival, you can taste the finest fresh yellow tail which cached at the southernmost region of Jeju.

Catching fish with bare hands. Photo courtesy /Photo Jeju

Experience programs such as fishing program and kids fishing events are prepared for visitors to enjoy.

In addition, the Mosleupo fishermen will sashimi the fresh yellow tail fish in the festival, and free tasting event will be held.

▲ Yellow tail fish sashimi Photo courtesy/ Photo Jeju

You can also buy the fish to take back home. As of November, the price of a middle yellow tail fish bid is 15,000 won and 45,000 won for a big yellow tail fish.