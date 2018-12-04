|
|▲ Photo courtesy /Jeju Arts Center
The 51st annual performance by the Jeju Provincial Dance Company will be held between December 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jeju Arts Center. The performance name is Jacheongbi - The Wind Blow Through the Orum.
"Jacheongbi" is a farming goddess which is written in the Jeju myth. She brought grain seeds which were given by the Jade Emperor and introduced a new farming culture to those living on the ground.
The choreography of the performance Jacheongbi- The Wind Blow Through the Orum is created by the new choreography director Kim Hae-rim. She was also the head choreography director of the opening and closing ceremony of Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
The ticket price for adult is 5,000won, 3,000won for students and 2,500won for children. It is free for senior citizens who are over 65 years-old. You can buy ticket through website or call the hotline 064)710-7641.