▲ Photo courtesy /Jeju Arts Center

The 51st annual performance by the Jeju Provincial Dance Company will be held between December 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jeju Arts Center. The performance name is Jacheongbi - The Wind Blow Through the Orum.

"Jacheongbi" is a farming goddess which is written in the Jeju myth. She brought grain seeds which were given by the Jade Emperor and introduced a new farming culture to those living on the ground.

The choreography of the performance Jacheongbi- The Wind Blow Through the Orum is created by the new choreography director Kim Hae-rim. She was also the head choreography director of the opening and closing ceremony of Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.