Exhibition-The Light of Jeju, Color of Paris

▲ Photo courtesy /Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art

The exhibition "Park Gwang-jin and Alain Bonnefoit - The Light of Jeju, Color of Paris" at Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art is coming to an end. It will run until Dec. 12.

The exhibition is a special exhibition that displays the landscape paintings of Park Gwang-jin, and the works of the French artist Alain Bonnefoit.

Artist Park Gwang-Jin’s landscape paintings are not just a reproduction of nature, but a unique blend of realism and abstract colors. The two contrasting elements were naturally mixed together in a subtle arrangement of the colors found in the natural objects.

Alain Bonnefoit is a representative master of the French art community, who studied at the École des Arts Appliqués, and the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris and Brussels, in the Engraving and Sculpture Department and won the French National Art Association's Best Prize in 2012.

In particular, the fundamental element sumi-e, an ink technique rooted in linear unit, and strong colors he uses in his works show the essence of elegant and sensual nude paintings.

These two artists have something in common in that they seek the life force of pure ‘Mother Nature’ instead of just visualizing the outward appearance of the subject.

The exhibition, "The Light of Jeju, the Color of Paris," will provide an opportunity to connect with the art world of the two artists who have explored the ideal beauty of nature and sculpture beyond the physical space of the East and the West.