JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2018.12.10 21:35
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
News
Latest rankings suggest South Korea has one of the world’s most powerful passports
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2018.12.09  20:28:42
페이스북 트위터
Not needing a visa makes traveling much easier.

The latest Henley Passport Index has been released and, once again, Korea is near the top of the list. According to the firm, Korea has the joint third most powerful passport, alongside France and Germany, as it offers visa-free travel to 188 countries.

According to the list, the most powerful passport is the Japanese passport. This passport offers visa-free travel to 190 destinations. This is followed by the Singaporean passport which offers visa-free travel to 189 countries. Following these two countries and Korea in third, European countries dominate the top places in the list.

The list itself is compiled based on the number of countries that a passport owner can visit without a visa, or by obtaining a visa upon entry to the country. In total, the list covers 199 passports and takes information from 227 different travel destinations.

The index is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and supplemented using extensive in-house research and open-source online data, according to Henley.

You can check out the full listings, as well as see where your passport ranks, by visiting www.henleypassportindex.com.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트