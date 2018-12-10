Latest rankings suggest South Korea has one of the world’s most powerful passports

Not needing a visa makes traveling much easier.

The latest Henley Passport Index has been released and, once again, Korea is near the top of the list. According to the firm, Korea has the joint third most powerful passport, alongside France and Germany, as it offers visa-free travel to 188 countries.

According to the list, the most powerful passport is the Japanese passport. This passport offers visa-free travel to 190 destinations. This is followed by the Singaporean passport which offers visa-free travel to 189 countries. Following these two countries and Korea in third, European countries dominate the top places in the list.

The list itself is compiled based on the number of countries that a passport owner can visit without a visa, or by obtaining a visa upon entry to the country. In total, the list covers 199 passports and takes information from 227 different travel destinations.

The index is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and supplemented using extensive in-house research and open-source online data, according to Henley.

You can check out the full listings, as well as see where your passport ranks, by visiting www.henleypassportindex.com.