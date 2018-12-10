JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2018.12.10 21:35
Travel
Tamna Culture Festival celebrates Jeju culture for the 57th time
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2018.12.09  20:32:22
▲ Jeju Tamna Culture Festival opening ceremony. Photo: Jeju Special Self-Governing Province

The 57th Tamna Culture Festival was held from Oct. 10 to 14 throughout the Sanjicheon area of Jeju City.

The opening ceremony, held on the evening of Oct. 10, was attended by Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong who said that “an area’s culture relies on the love and enjoyment of the residents.”

Tamna is the old name for Jeju. The Tamna Culture Festival aims to celebrate the history and culture of Jeju. The festival was first held in 1962 and this year was the 57th time the festival has been held.

As well as various cultural experiences and performances, there was a parade and a firework display on the Friday evening.

As well as the Tamna Culture Festival, much is being done to celebrate Jeju’s unique culture. In particular, the haenyeo female divers and the Chilmeori Yeoungdeunggut ritual have been inscribed on the UNESCO list for Intangible Cultural Heritage.
