Cameras at the ready! Seongsan Sunrise Festival 2018 announced for the New Year
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2018.12.09  20:37:54
▲ Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak at sunrise. Photo by Hong Su-byeong via VisitJeju.net

One of the most famous landmarks on Jeju is Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak, the UNESCO listed volcanic tuff cone that dramatically rises from the sea on the far eastern side of the island.

The location of the cone means it is well known as a great spot to watch the sunrise. In fact, Ilchul actually means sunrise in Korean. The most famous time of all to watch a sunrise at Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak is at the New Year. At this time, a festival is held to welcome in the first one of the year.

In 2018, the festival will start on Dec. 30 and end on Jan. 1. It will be the 26th time the festival has been held.

While the main event is viewing the sunrise on Jan. 1, there will also be fireworks, food, and various cultural performances to help bring in the New Year. In the morning of Jan. 1, visitors to the festival can climb up the peak to watch the sunrise.

If you decide to head to the festival, there are plenty of guesthouses near to Seongsan Ichulbong Peak so you can get some sleep before waking up early in the morning. Make sure to wrap up warm, however, as it will be the middle of winter and, as such, quite cold. Entrance to the festival itself is free.
