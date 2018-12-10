“Bunker de Lumières (Bunker of Light)” opened on Friday, Nov. 16 in Seongsan at the eastern side of Jeju. It commemorates the 100th anniversary of Gustav Klimt’s passing.

“Bunker de Lumières” is an AMIEX project by Culturespace, a comprehensive service of French cultural heritage and art exhibitions. T-Monet has the exclusive contract to provide the exhibitions in Korea. Exhibitions such as “Carrières de Lumières” from Les Baux-de-Provence and “Atelier des Lumières” from Paris can be now seen for the first time abroad in Jeju.

AMIEX is a media art technology developed by Culturespace. It creates immersive exhibitions using images and music provided by hundreds of projectors and speakers in industrial environments. Visitors can stroll freely in the artists’ works and appreciate them using visual, auditory, and spatial senses. AMIEX’s media art gives the audience a fantastic sensory experience that almost brings Klimt’s masterpieces to life.

The exhibition is located inside the Coffee Museum in Seongsan, Jeju Island. It was originally a government facility used to operate a communications network. This massive, 3,000 square-meter ferroconcrete structure was once camouflaged with soil and trees and appeared to be a natural part of the mountain. Reborn as the “Bunker of Light,” it is now a media art cultural landmark on Jeju.

The vivid colors of the original paintings are fully reproduced using light. You can enjoy the masterpieces with music. Don’t miss this secret gallery of light in Jeju.

●Date:11. 16. 2018 – 10. 27. 2019

●Location: 89-17, Seoseongil-ro 1168-beongil, Seongsan-eup, Seogwipo-si, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province

●Admission: Adults 15,000 KRW / Youth 11,000 KRW/ Children (Age 7–12) 9,000 KRW

●Contact: 070-7733-8208