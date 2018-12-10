Get to know Jeju language through the Okakbang Jeju Myths Puppet Show

▲ Photo courtesy /Jeju Folklore and Natural History Museum

The Okakbang Jeju Myths Puppet Show will be hold at the Jeju Folklore and Natural History Museum from December 17 to 20. The children will have an opportunity to learn about Jeju language culture and increase their interest for Jeju language.

The Ochalbang Jeju Myths Puppet Show is a performance that enhances the creativity of children through a puppet show under the theme of Jeju's myth and tale, and was first planned for kindergartens and elementary school students.

According to the museum staff, the museum will find more education programs in various fields, provide customized social education programs for adults, teenagers, and children, and operate social education programs specialized in expanding programs.