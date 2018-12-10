JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2018.12.10 21:35
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Art&Culture
Get to know Jeju language through the Okakbang Jeju Myths Puppet Show
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2018.12.10  21:33:20
페이스북 트위터
▲ Photo courtesy /Jeju Folklore and Natural History Museum

The Okakbang Jeju Myths Puppet Show will be hold at the Jeju Folklore and Natural History Museum from December 17 to 20. The children will have an opportunity to learn about Jeju language culture and increase their interest for Jeju language.

The Ochalbang Jeju Myths Puppet Show is a performance that enhances the creativity of children through a puppet show under the theme of Jeju's myth and tale, and was first planned for kindergartens and elementary school students.

According to the museum staff, the museum will find more education programs in various fields, provide customized social education programs for adults, teenagers, and children, and operate social education programs specialized in expanding programs.

The concert will be held at 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m on December 17, 10:00 a.m and 11:00 a.m. on December 18, and 10:00 a.m. on December 20. For more information, you can visit the website of the Jeju Folklore and Natural History Museum.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트