From toys to art: Brick Campus

The Brick Campus is a brick art museum in Jeju. After opening, it soon became an established landmark.

Brick Campus is a place where you can experience everything about bricks. On the 13,000 square meter site, there is a gallery, a hands-on zone, an outdoor garden, and a cafe.

At the main exhibition hall, visitors can find 250 artworks by 40 brick artists on display. In total, the two floors of the area make up around 1,700 square meters. The gallery on the first floor and the brick cafe's hands-on activity zone at the entrance of the campus are fun places for families to enjoy themselves and make lasting memories. Anyone can create their own bricks and images on the huge 12-meter by 2.5-meter wall. At the cafe's activity zone, children aged three and under can play with Duplo.

The cafe is also known for its hand-made burgers. The burgers are both tasty and fun to eat. Brick-shaped rolls are baked in six colors: orange, yellow, blue, black, purple, and green using natural food coloring. You can choose beef, chicken, or shrimp patties to create your own special brick burger.

Contact: 064-712-1258

Address: 373, Nohyeong-dong, Jeju-si, Jeju-do

Hours: 09:00–18:00 (Entry Closes at 17:30)

Open All Year Long