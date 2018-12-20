2018 Jeju Winter Festival

|
|▲ Photo courtesy/ Jeju Winter Festival Facebook
The Jeju Winter Festival will be held in Chilsung-ro from Dec. 20, 2018 to Jan. 6, 2019.
The Jeju Winter Festival will be held on the main street in Chilsung-ro, Jeju for 18 days, and visitors will be welcomed by big Christmas tree, snowmen and snowball photo zones.
|▲ Snowman Photo Zone .Photo courtesy/ Jeju Winter Festival Facebook
On December 22/23/25/31, the busking street performance of Hongjo Band, Drog, JMA Magic Show, Ryu Jun-young, Jasmine's Club, BIG Performance Club and etc. will be held. Don’t miss out!
The Jeju Chilsung Street Promotion Business Cooperative provides winter special discounts for various brand stores in Chilseongro.
|▲ Huge Christmas Tree . Photo courtesy/ Jeju Winter Festival Facebook
On Christmas Eve (December 24) and Christmas Day (December 25), a variety of programs including Santa Claus Christmas presents giving out event will make you feel the atmosphere of Christmas at Chilseongro.
More details and events of the Jeju Winter Festival can be found on the official Facebook page of the event.