2018 Jeju Winter Festival

▲ Photo courtesy/ Jeju Winter Festival Facebook

The Jeju Winter Festival will be held in Chilsung-ro from Dec. 20, 2018 to Jan. 6, 2019.

The Jeju Winter Festival will be held on the main street in Chilsung-ro, Jeju for 18 days, and visitors will be welcomed by big Christmas tree, snowmen and snowball photo zones.

▲ Snowman Photo Zone .Photo courtesy/ Jeju Winter Festival Facebook

On December 22/23/25/31, the busking street performance of Hongjo Band, Drog, JMA Magic Show, Ryu Jun-young, Jasmine's Club, BIG Performance Club and etc. will be held. Don’t miss out!

The Jeju Chilsung Street Promotion Business Cooperative provides winter special discounts for various brand stores in Chilseongro.

▲ Huge Christmas Tree . Photo courtesy/ Jeju Winter Festival Facebook

On Christmas Eve (December 24) and Christmas Day (December 25), a variety of programs including Santa Claus Christmas presents giving out event will make you feel the atmosphere of Christmas at Chilseongro.