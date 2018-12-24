JEJU WEEKLY

Jeju Air opens Jeju to Hong Kong flight route
Jeju Weekly
승인 2018.12.24
▲ Jeju International Airport. Photo courtesy Kwon Ki-gap via Visitjeju.net

Jeju Air has announced a new flight route from Jeju to Hong Kong. It runs four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The flight leaves Jeju at 10.40 p.m. and arrive in Hong Kong at 12.50 a.m. The return flight from Hong Kong sets off at 2:25 a.m. and touches down in Jeju at 6.10 a.m.

Jeju Air will run the route for just over three months from mid-December until the end of March. Tickets start at 82,000 won one way.

Hong Kong is an ideal winter destination for people on Jeju for a few reasons. The flight only takes around three hours. However, the weather in Hong Kong is comparatively mild.

According to Jeju Air, the temperature will be between 17 and 22 degrees from December through to February.

If you are staying in Jeju and you fancy a winter trip to Hong Kong, you can book tickets online at www.jejuair.net.
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
