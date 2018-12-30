JEJU WEEKLY

Hamdeok and Biyang-do to receive investment to boost maritime tourism
Jeju Weekly
승인 2018.12.30  15:27:45
▲ Biyang-do as seen from Hyeopjae Beach. Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly.

Hamdeok Port and Biyang-do Port have been selected as targets for the “2019 Fishing Village New Deal 300” project. This is a project that aims to promote maritime tourism and innovation in the recipient villages.

The project launched in September. It will be implemented in 70 villages in 2019, 100 in 2020, and 130 the following year, for a total of 300. The Korea Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries is running the project.

The selection means the villages will receive investment to expand marine infrastructure and facilities. They will get around 70 percent of the total cost of the project; which is expected to be 26.987 billion won.

Hamdeok is already a tourist hotspot due to it being the location of the white sand Hamdeok Beach and Seowoobong Oreum.

Biyang-do — an island situated off the west coast of Jeju — is well known as part of the unique view from Hyeopjae Beach. However, regarding actual visitors, it is a much less popular location than Hamdeok. Perhaps the investment will help change this a little.
Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
