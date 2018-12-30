Shinhwa Resort set to open on Jeju in 2019

▲ Shinhwa Resort. Photo courtesy Shinhwa World.

Despite initially seeming set to open by the end of 2018, the Shinhwa Resort at Jeju Shinhwa World is now expected to begin receiving bookings in 2019.

A representative from Landing International, the company behind the resort, told GGR Asia that it needs to wait for permits to be granted for two of the hotel’s buildings. The delay is said to be as Jeju re-examines the environmental impact of the island’s major development projects, according to GGR Asia’s source.

Not to be confused with Shinhwa World — which is the name for the entire development including hotels, restaurants and theme parks — Shinhwa Resort will be one of four hotel complexes within Shinhwa World when it opens.

The resort will have the best access to the Shinhwa Waterpark, as well as a Sky Pool and fitness center.

In other Shinhwa World related news, Landing International chairman Yang Zuihui resumed his duties as chairman on Nov. 26 after going missing in August.

While no one knows exactly what happened, a statement released by Landing said Yang had been assisting China in an investigation into Huarong International Financial Holdings. He first went missing at an airport in Cambodia.

After vanishing, Landing’s share price dropped 45 percent. Jeju Shinhwa World also reported huge negative sales as gamblers cashed out chips they had been holding at the casino.