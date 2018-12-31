▲ Photo courtesy/ Seogwipo-si

The 19th Seogwipo International Winter Sea Penguin Swimming Festival will be held on January 1, 2019 at the Jungmun Seakdal Beach in Seogwipo-si, Jeju.

Under the theme of "New Start, New Promise," the event will be hosted by Seogwipo City and organized by the Seogwipo City Tourism Council.

The Penguin Swimming Festival is held every year as a representative winter event in Seogwipo City, where more than 3,000 tourists and residents participate every year, pledging their New Year's resolutions.

The festival will sstart at 10 a.m and the swimming competition starts at 12:00 p.m.. More events like New Year’s wish balloon, New Year’s resolution video time capsule, flying large wish kites and etc. are prepared for the visitors who don’t participate in the swimming competition.

The event will offer free body soup, native Jeju foods that will melt the participants' bodies.

▲ Photo courtesy/Seogwipo-si