Korean ramen exports increase in 2018

▲ Stacks of Shin Ramyun in China.

If you live in Korea, you likely know how much love people show ramen here. However, it seems like Korean ramen is reaching new heights of popularity in other parts of the world, too.

According to recent statistics from the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, the number of Korean instant noodles exported in 2018 is set to exceed $400 million. The total at the end of November was $385 million, which was a 11.2 percent increase when compared to the same period last year.

Driving the trade are countries in Southeast Asia and the U.S. according to the report. Exports to China are also said to have increased. This is probably due to the calming down of the THAAD issue which resulted in a boycott of Korean products in China last year.

According to responses to a survey from March this year, by far the most popular brand of Korean ramen was Nongshim’s Shin Ramyun. This was followed by Ottogi’s Jin Ramem, and then Nongshim’s Ansungtangmyun.