JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2019.1.3 20:57
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
News
Korean ramen exports increase in 2018
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2019.01.02  20:18:28
페이스북 트위터
▲ Stacks of Shin Ramyun in China.

If you live in Korea, you likely know how much love people show ramen here. However, it seems like Korean ramen is reaching new heights of popularity in other parts of the world, too.

According to recent statistics from the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, the number of Korean instant noodles exported in 2018 is set to exceed $400 million. The total at the end of November was $385 million, which was a 11.2 percent increase when compared to the same period last year.

Driving the trade are countries in Southeast Asia and the U.S. according to the report. Exports to China are also said to have increased. This is probably due to the calming down of the THAAD issue which resulted in a boycott of Korean products in China last year.

According to responses to a survey from March this year, by far the most popular brand of Korean ramen was Nongshim’s Shin Ramyun. This was followed by Ottogi’s Jin Ramem, and then Nongshim’s Ansungtangmyun.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트