  • Updated 2019.1.4 21:33
Nexon Computer Museum
Jeju Weekly
2019.01.04
When it opened, the Nexon Computer Museum was the first computer museum in Asia. Since then, 730,000 people have visited the museum. The annual number of people going to the museum has increased every year and 200,000 people passed through its doors in 2017. Today, it is a Jeju landmark and a destination that has been visited by 1,500 schools.

Initially, the museum boasted around 4,000 items. It now has over 7,000. The cost of running the museum, as well as aquiring these items, means the museum cannot make a profit. Instead, it operates as a contribution to society.

The Nexon Computer Museum is the only place you can view the entire history of computers in Asia. The stock is made up of rare, original computers and accurate reproductions.

The third floor of the museum is loved by children and students. Here, a hands-on activity showroom allows visitors to operate old computers and enjoy brand-new VR content. The museum said this facility is the section that has changed the most since it opened.
