▲ Photo courtesy/ IAa Art Space

The 'IAa Art Space - 貳衙室錄' exhibition which is held in IAa Art Space will be ended this Saturday (January 19).

Eleven artists who move into the IAa Art residency in March last year will be showing their works through the exhibition. The works are inspired after the artists explored around the Jeju Island for the last three to six months.

In the exhibition, the artists expressed the interesting scenery, people, and events which they saw in Jeju Island. It is expected to be a time of sharing and communicating with Jeju people through arts.