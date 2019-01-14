|
|▲ Photo courtesy/ IAa Art Space
The 'IAa Art Space - 貳衙室錄' exhibition which is held in IAa Art Space will be ended this Saturday (January 19).
Eleven artists who move into the IAa Art residency in March last year will be showing their works through the exhibition. The works are inspired after the artists explored around the Jeju Island for the last three to six months.
In the exhibition, the artists expressed the interesting scenery, people, and events which they saw in Jeju Island. It is expected to be a time of sharing and communicating with Jeju people through arts.
The IAa Art Space opens from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.(closed on Mondays). More importantly, the ticket fee is free of charge, so don’t miss out! More information can be found at the IAa Art Space official website.