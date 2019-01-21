JEJU WEEKLY

Harim X Jeju Olle Pop-up restaurant
Jeju Weekly
2019.01.21
▲ Photo courtesy/ Jeju Olle

Harim and Jeju Olle is collaborating to invite visitors to delicious lunch and dinner tables in the Pop-up restaurant.

They have invited, the first to win a Michelin Star in Korean cuisine, Chef Yoo Hyun-soo to the Pop-up event. He is also active in the Korean cooking TV program 'Take Care of the Refrigerator'.

You can taste cheif Yoo's dishes in the Pop-up restaurant which are cooked by using Harim's fresh chicken and Jeju's special ingredients.

▲ Photo courtesy/ Jeju Olle

At February 2nd (SAT) lunch time, the restaurant offers a special lunch that is cooked by the chef and also provides a children's menu (chicken breast fried rice) for family guests with children.


On February 1st to 2nd, the dinner will be featured with a delicious Pocha (Korean cart bar) style menu, a Dj party, and a 'Lucky Draw' event for a variety of prizes.


Event date

<Lunch> 2019.02.02(SAT)

11:00-12:00 (30 people)

12:00~13:00 (30 people)

13:00~14:00 (30 people)


<Dinner> 2019.02.01(FRI)~02.02(SAT)

18:00~22:00 (50 people each day)


● Location: Jeju Olle Travel Center (Jeongjung-ro 22), Seogwipo City
● Price of menu: 15,000 won/adult
※ For lunch on February 2nd, the have prepared chicken breast fried rice for children under the age of 13. (10,000 won / 1 child)
●Apply:Online application
● Deposit account: Nonghyup 301-0216-1842-91 / Deposit stock: (Company) Jeju Olle
● Inquiry: Jeju Olle Call Center (064-762-2190)
Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
