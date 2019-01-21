Harim X Jeju Olle Pop-up restaurant

|
|
|
|
|▲ Photo courtesy/ Jeju Olle
Harim and Jeju Olle is collaborating to invite visitors to delicious lunch and dinner tables in the Pop-up restaurant.
They have invited, the first to win a Michelin Star in Korean cuisine, Chef Yoo Hyun-soo to the Pop-up event. He is also active in the Korean cooking TV program 'Take Care of the Refrigerator'.
You can taste cheif Yoo's dishes in the Pop-up restaurant which are cooked by using Harim's fresh chicken and Jeju's special ingredients.
|
|
|
|▲ Photo courtesy/ Jeju Olle
At February 2nd (SAT) lunch time, the restaurant offers a special lunch that is cooked by the chef and also provides a children's menu (chicken breast fried rice) for family guests with children.
On February 1st to 2nd, the dinner will be featured with a delicious Pocha (Korean cart bar) style menu, a Dj party, and a 'Lucky Draw' event for a variety of prizes.
● Event date
<Lunch> 2019.02.02(SAT)
11:00-12:00 (30 people)
12:00~13:00 (30 people)
13:00~14:00 (30 people)
<Dinner> 2019.02.01(FRI)~02.02(SAT)
18:00~22:00 (50 people each day)
● Location: Jeju Olle Travel Center (Jeongjung-ro 22), Seogwipo City
● Price of menu: 15,000 won/adult
※ For lunch on February 2nd, the have prepared chicken breast fried rice for children under the age of 13. (10,000 won / 1 child)
●Apply:Online application
● Deposit account: Nonghyup 301-0216-1842-91 / Deposit stock: (Company) Jeju Olle
● Inquiry: Jeju Olle Call Center (064-762-2190)