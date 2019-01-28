Cho Yoon-bhum’s Power Classic concert

▲ Photo courtesy/ Seogwipo Arts Center

The Seogwipo Arts Center had prepared to hold a special concert, "Cho Yoon-bhum’s Power Classic", on its cultural day in January.

Violinist Cho Yoon-bhum is a musician who starts popularizing classical music through various stages and media. In the concert, he will tell the history of classical music through performances and narration.

On the day of the concert, he will perform famous Western classical music with his performance team Quartet X. The program list includs Johann Pachelbel’s Canon and Gigue D Major, Handel's Passacaglia, Brahms' Hungarian Dances No.1 & No.5, Saint-Saёns’ Danse macabre, Op. 40 and Dvořák's, String Quartet No.12 'American'.

It will be a good chance to break the stereotype of classical music that has always seemed difficult.

You can enter the music hall 30 minutes before the performance starts. Last entry will be ended five minutes before the concert starts.

Concert date: Jan. 29. 2019

Concert time: 19:30 (total 90mins)

Fee: Free (Enter first-come-first-served on the day of the performance.)

*Children over seven year-old can enter the concert.

Location: Seogwipo Arts Center (615 Seohong-dong, Seogwipo-si)

Enquiry: 064-760-3341