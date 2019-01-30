JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2019.1.30 09:26
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Art&Culture
10th Jeju International Photography Contest Exhibition
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2019.01.29  19:21:19
페이스북 트위터
▲ Photo courtesy/ The Jeju World Natural Heritage Center

The Jeju World Natural Heritage Center will hold the 10th Jeju International Photo Contest Exhibition by Feb. 18.

Under the title of "Discover Jeju's Beauty Through Photographs", the exhibition is designed to provide visitors with a chance to meet not only Jeju's representative attractions, but also hidden scenes through photos.

▲ Photo courtesy/ The Jeju World Natural Heritage Center

At the exhibition, 20 award-winning works, including 22 best-selling works of the 10th Jeju International Photo Contest Exhibition, will be exhibited together. In particular, 362 awards from the first to tenth exhibitions can be seen through the beam project.

The Jeju International Photo Exhibition has been held annually with the Dong-A Ilbo since 2009, and many art works have been exhibited over the past year. The number of participants from overseas increased every year (from four countries to 28 countries) and is also becoming an international event.

▲ Photo courtesy/ The Jeju World Natural Heritage Center

The winning work of the Jeju International Photography Contest is promoting Jeju's value through overseas advancement. In April, the Jeju International Photography Contest will be held at the twin-city Aomori Prefecture (Shirakami Mountain Zipji Center) in Japan.

The Jeju International Photo Contest Exhibition, which marks the 10th anniversary this year, will be a great opportunity to see various aspects of Jeju.

The Jeju World Natural Heritage Center is at 569-36, Seongyo-ro, Jeju-si. It closes on first Tuesday of every month, Seollal (Lunar New Year). The operating hour is 9:00 to 19:00. For more information, please call +82-1800-2002.

▲ Photo courtesy/ The Jeju World Natural Heritage Center

Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트