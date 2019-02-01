Psy launched a new entertainment company in Jan, and made a huge first signing

▲ Psy, Hyuna, and E’Dawn. Photo from P Nation Twitter account. Psy — the artist best known for the international hit “Gangnam Style” — launched a new entertainment company on Jan. 24. Called P Nation, Psy said on Twitter that the agency would be a “playground for passionate players chasing their dreams.”

Soon after launching the company, Psy announced that rapper Jessi would be the first artist to sign. However, bigger news was to follow.

On Jan. 27, Psy revealed that the second artists to sign to his agency would be Hyuna and E’Dawn. The two singers were controversially let go from their former label, Cube Entertainment, after announcing that they had been secretly dating for two years.

Hyuna is a relative veteran of the K-pop world. She debuted in 2007 with the girl group Wonder Girls, before switching to 4Minute shortly after. She then launched a successful solo career with songs such as “Bubble Pop” and “Ice Cream.” She also appeared alongside Psy in the video for “Gangnam Style” as well as releasing her own version of the song.

E’Dawn was part of boy-band Pentagon before leaving Cube Entertainment. He also released tracks alongside Hyuna as part of trio Triple H.

Currently, there are few details about P Nation’s plans for the duo. Whatever happens, as one of the most experienced heads in the world of K-pop, Psy would appear to be well placed to ensure the artists have a long, successful career.