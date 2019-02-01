▲ Photo courtesy/Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Multicultural Family Association

2019 Multicultural Family Traditional Culture Experience Event will be held at the Namgwang Elementary School's indoor gym on February 6.

Marking its 12th anniversary this year, the event is a venue where Jeju citizens and multicultural families understand each other through experiencing traditional Korean culture and foreign traditional culture.

About 800 people, including Jeju citizens, multicultural families, foreign workers, and foreign students, will participate in the event.

▲ Tuho nori Photo courtesy/ Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation

The event will be featured with various cultural programs and traditional Korean folk games such as yunnori, ssireum (Korean wrestling) and tuho nori.

▲ Yunnori Photo courtesy/National Institute of Korean Language

Also traditional folk games of foreign cultures such as ‘Tinkling dance’, the traditional bamboo dance in the Philippines, Vietnamese shuttlecock game ‘đá cầu’, and traditional Chinese diabolo ‘Kongzhu’ are prepared in the event.

The event will be held at Namgwang elementy school and the address is 28 Namgwang-ro, Jeju-si. Any inquiries, can ask the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Multicultural Family Association. ((064) 727-2114)

Meanwhile, there are about 4,200 multicultural families, 25,000 foreign workers, immigrants, foreign students and children are living in Jeju Island.