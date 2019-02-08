JEJU WEEKLY

Nolbu is Coming! Season 2
Jeju Weekly
2019.02.08
▲ Photo courtesy/ Kim Jeong Culture Center

On February 9 (Saturday), you can enjoy family play ‘Nolbu is Coming! Season 2’ at the Kim Jeong Cultural Center.

The Jeonju Hanok Village's performance team visited the Kim Jeong Culture Center in October last year. And this year, they are back with the play Nolbu is Coming! Season 2 and will meet the Jeju locals and tourists at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on February 9.

Nolbu is a character in the Korean story which written in the late Joseon Dynasty ‘Heungbu and Nolbu’. The play Nolbu is Coming! Season 2 is a modern adaptation of the existing 'Nolbu' story, each character is represented using traditional techniques such as traditional dance, samulnori, and will be approached to the audience with novel performances such as rap, pansori, and musical version songs.

Nolbu is Coming! Season 2 will captivate audiences with its younger modern version of Madang Nori, adding satire and humor through a yard play where performers can communicate with the audiences. Also they add modern language that is easy and interesting for the young audiences to understand and enjoy the show.

The play will be take place at the Seogwipo Kim Jeong Culture Center (36 Gimjeongmunhwa-ro, Gangjeong-dong, Seogwipo). The ticket fee is free and admission will be made one hour prior to the start of the performance. Any inquiries can be asked through the hotline (064-760-3782).
Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
