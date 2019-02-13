Marking the 100th anniversary of the March 1 Movement with movies at the Tamla Library

The Tamla Library (Hankyung Library) is having a event which show special movies every Saturday and Sunday from February 1 to 28 to mark the 100th anniversary of the March 1 Movement and the establishment of the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea in Shanghai.

The event aims to provide a venue for reinterpreting the historical meaning of the March 1st Movement and sharing the views of the martyrs when they devoted to establishing an interim government at the time.

The movies are over the themes of the liberation of Korea, Japanese occupation period and independent movement fighters etc.. The movies such as <Assassination> and <The Age of Shadows>, a total of eight movies are prepared.

▲ Movie 'Assassination' Photo courtesy/ KOFIC

In addition, to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea, from March 1 to 31 , a special book exhibition will be held in the library.

The books will be divided into five topics including Japanese occupation period and the fighters of the movement.

To insure everyone can watch the movie, it will be on screen twice a day at 13:00 and 19:00 at Hankyung multi-purpose room. The location of the library is 1479 Nohyeong-dong, Jeju-si.

※ For more information, such as the schedule for special movie screening, please call the Hankyung Library at 728-8602.