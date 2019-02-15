1. Jeju Folk Village & Jejumok-Gwana If you are looking to spend the Seollal Lunar New Year (Feb. 4 to Feb. 6) on Jeju Island, then there are a couple of excellent cultural spots to get the most out of this traditional holiday. First is Jeju Folk Village in Pyoseon-myeon, with its folk events during the New Year’s holidays. You can enjoy a variety of folk performances, fun traditional games and symbolic foods at the venue. If you wear a hanbok, you are eligible for a 50 percent discount on the entry fee. At Jejumok-Gwana Government Office in Jeju City, there are various kinds of folk games scheduled for Seollal, such as seesawing and tuho arrow tossing, etc, that are fun for the whole family. 2. The transformation of Jeju’s shuttered schools In Jeju, a recent trend has been for schools that have been closed due to a lack of students to be reborn as visitor hot spots. Myeongwol Elementary School, located in Hallim-eup, was made into a cafe and small shop while preserving the school’s appearance as much as possible. There is a vast playground, so it’s fine to bring your pets, and children can play freely and safely. Another example is a photo gallery located in the former Gasi Elementary School in Pyoseon-myeon. The Photo Gallery Images of Nature displays rich, meaningful images of Jeju in its four seasons as captured by photographer Seo Jae-cheol. 3. Specialized photo studios in Jeju Nowadays, you can easily take vivid color photos with your smartphone, but they don’t quite capture the same sense of emotional depth that you might otherwise find in a black and white shot. Located at Jeju Dongmun Traditional Market, Sunwoo Style specializes in crisp, artistic black and white portrait photography. At Hidden Moon Photo Studio and Bochunggi Photo Studio, their portraits try to accentuate a Jeju-angle and each set of prints is full of personality, yours and the island’s! You’ll need to make a reservation if you’d like to visit these studios. So, if you’d like to capture your special Jeju memories in images that are superbly professional and conversation pieces for friends back home, try black and white photography in Jeju. 4. Seonnyeo and Namuggun Theme Park & Dumaengi Alley Jeju, which looks much like it did centuries ago, is an excellent place to have a “retro” experience. For example, the Seonnyeo and Namuggun Theme Park features views of Jeju’s past: its town streets, schools, and traditional villages. There are photo zones and most of it is indoors, so it’s a fun and comfortable place in winter to walk down memory lane. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to sunset. Another spot where you can live in Jeju’s past is Dumaengi Alley in Jeju City. There are murals featuring Jeju’s past to explore and contemplate. 5. Yeongjusan Mountain Yeongjusan, which means mountain where gods live, is a volcanic cone rising some 326-meters above sea level. Though it is steeper than it looks, once you get half way up the view of eastern Jeju is spectacular. The shining blue ocean panorama, the view of Hallasan Mountain behind you, they’re unforgettable. And once you arrive two-thirds of the way up, you’ll encounter the highlight of the hike: the so-called “stairway to Heaven”, a place where the sky and the path seem to connect. Follow this and be proud of your achievement once you make it to the top. 6. Daejeonghyeon Historical Document Exhibition Hall & Banseogtang These two buildings used to play a central role in the lives of Jeju residents until they were eventually disused. The Daejeonghyeon Historical Document Exhibition Hall, which was once the Daejeong Field Employment Office in Namjeju, has been refurbished into an exhibition space for documents and photographs related to the history and present-day of Daejeonghyeon, as well as their dreams for the future. Similarly, in the hands of young cultural planners, the Daejeong public bath “Banseogtang” has became a cultural space that sensibly unravels the history of Namseong village. Daejeonghyeon Historical Document Exhibition Hall is open from 9:00 to 17:00 except Mondays. Banseogtang has ongoing exhibitions. 7. Daejeonghyeon Historical Document Exhibition Hall & Banseogtang These two buildings used to play a central role in the lives of Jeju residents until they were eventually disused. They might not be the most glamourous blossoms around, but let’s hurry and appreciate this venerable flower. 9. Pheasant taffy In the old days when food in Jeju was scarce, pheasants were a precious ingredient that could help supplement islanders’ source of protein, particularly in winter when the birds were plump for the harsh cold of the season. The way to make pheasant taffy is similar to how one makes traditional taffy, known as “yeot” in Korean. The sweetness comes from grain syrup and the texture is similar to chewy pheasant meat, an interesting combination for your senses. Pheasant taffy is said to be particularly effective at preventing colds in winter for the elderly and children who have weak immune systems. If you’re interested, it is possible to visiting a taffy factory to learn more and try your hand at “yeot” making for yourself. This article is provided by Jeju Tourism Organization.

For more information on traveling in Jeju, www.visitjeju.net.