JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2019.2.15 10:55
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Travel
Eastar Jet Airlines, special event on tickets to Jeju Island
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2019.02.15  10:51:08
페이스북 트위터
▲ Photo courtesy/ Estar Jet Airlines

Eastar Jet Airlines offers a weeklong special event on tickets to Jeju Island from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20.

The special event will cover a total of four routes to Jeju, Gimpo-Jeju at 15,700 won, Cheongju-Jeju at 14,700 won, Gunsan-Jeju at 15,200 won, and BuSan-Jeju at 15,200 won for one-way ticket prices which flights departure during March ( Mar. 1~31).

“If you plan to travel to Jeju Island, where you can meet the earliest spring in Korea, you should pay attention to this special price,” said an official at Eastar Jet Airlines.

“In particular, there will be various festivals such as Jeju Fire Festival and Apricot Festival in March, so you will be able to enjoy the entire month of March.”

Details can be checked and booked on the Eastar Airlines website and on mobile application.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트