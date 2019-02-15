Eastar Jet Airlines, special event on tickets to Jeju Island

▲ Photo courtesy/ Estar Jet Airlines

Eastar Jet Airlines offers a weeklong special event on tickets to Jeju Island from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20.

The special event will cover a total of four routes to Jeju, Gimpo-Jeju at 15,700 won , Cheongju-Jeju at 14,700 won , Gunsan-Jeju at 15,200 won , and BuSan-Jeju at 15,200 won for one-way ticket prices which flights departure during March ( Mar. 1~31).

“If you plan to travel to Jeju Island, where you can meet the earliest spring in Korea, you should pay attention to this special price,” said an official at Eastar Jet Airlines.

“In particular, there will be various festivals such as Jeju Fire Festival and Apricot Festival in March, so you will be able to enjoy the entire month of March.”