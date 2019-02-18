Jeju Air “JJJ Special Price” promotion

▲ Photo courtesy/ Jeju Air

Jeju Air’s “JJJ Special Price” promotion will be start from February 19 to 25. Costumers can buy the domestic and international tickets for April in special prices.

Based on the total fare, including fuel surcharges and airport facilities, one-way tickets starting from 16,200 won for Gwangju to Jeju, and 19,200 won for Cheongju, Busan, and Daegu to Jeju.

Under the same conditions, international flights departing from Incheon International Airport (including Kimpo to Osaka) will cost 71,400 won, 61,400 won for Tokyo (Narita) and Sapporo respectively, 51,400 won for Osaka and Fukuoka, 47,400 won for Qingdao, 47,400 won for Yantai, and 73,700 won for Hong Kong.

The lowest fares to depart from Gimhae Airport are 51,400 won for Fukuoka, 56,000 won for Tokyo (Narita), 97,300 wo for Bangkok, 115,800 won for Guam, and 89,200 won for Saipan.

Also, for departures from Daegu Airport, to Beijing, China (56,400 won), Tokyo (57,000 won), Taipei (51,500 won), Makao (57,600 won), Da Nang (95,400 won),

For departures from Muan Airport departure flights to Osaka is 56,400 won and Taipei is 66,500 won.

The domestic and international flight events, "FLY fares" and "special fares," are under the condition of no checked baggages. So please make a reservation after deciding whether this condition is suitable for your itinerary and plans.