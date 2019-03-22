“I would have no other wish than to live with a normal hand and legs. Even after a few decades now, I tear up when I talk about my experience when I was eight. Now, my favorite thing is to paint at home"(Kang Soon-duk's ‘My Left Hand’) 70 years: for some, it may seem like long enough time to speak of past tragedies. Artworks created by eighteen 4.3 survivors, reflecting the intense suffering unable to put in words, and conveying the message of continuing to live nevertheless, will touch the minds of visitors. The Jeju 4.3 Peace Foundation (Chairman Yang Jo-hoon) and the Jeju 4.3 70th Anniversary Memorialization Committee (Standing Co-representative Kang Jeong-hyo) jointly host an exhibit of paintings and drawings by 4.3 survivors, “Perhaps forgotten scenery,” on the 2nd floor special exhibit room of the Jeju 4.3 Peace Memorial Center from the 6th of this month to April 14th. It is a first event of its kind in that it invites the participation of 4.3 survivors. Paintings and drawings, self-portraits and photographs, interview videos, and archive material will be displayed. In particular, therapeutic drawings by the elderly survivors portraying the scenes of the 4.3 incident will invite visitors to empathize with the victims and discover a side of the 4.3 incident that has not been spoken of until now. The exhibition has an interesting curation style, designed to move from personal history to the long course of the 4.3 incident and its aftermath. Duration : 2.16 ~ 4.14

Address : Jeju 4.3 Peace Memorial Hall 2nd floor special exhibition room https://goo.gl/maps/R9i3RFDQcgR2