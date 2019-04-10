Improving Awareness on High Costs of Jeju Tourism

With the rise of tourists who prefer economical short-distance trips, the perception that Jeju has high prices is negatively affecting the travel demands and must be improved, according to a research. Consumer Insight, a market research institution, released “2018-2019 Domestic Travel Behavior Analysis” based on the two-year weekly survey of 500 respondents.

According to their data, the number of economically driven tourists are on the rise, who choose to spend less time and costs. The preferences are rising for Japan for proximity, and Southeast Asia for economic reasons. Even within Korea, short-distance trips near the Seoul metropolitan area are increasing day by day. On the other hand, due to more intensified competition with both domestic and overseas travel destinations, the interest in Jeju is dwindling.

The level of interest, reflected in the response that they want to go to Jeju, dropped 6.1%p from 63.8% in 2017 to 57.7% in 2018, the largest drop in the nation. In particular, the perception of high prices in Jeju is negatively affecting the overall demands to travel to Jeju, which requires improvement and shift in awareness.

An insider of Consumer Insight remarked, “On the flipside of the increased popularity of Southeast Asia, which now cost much less to fly thanks to the growth of low-cost airlines, is the comparison with Jeju. The groundless perception of high-cost in Jeju is affecting the demand negatively, which requires a shift in such awareness.”