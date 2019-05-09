International Electric Vehicle Expo (IEVE), which aims to become the Davos Forum for electric vehicles, will be held between May 8 and 11 at International Convention Center Jeju under the theme of "Drive EVolution." In particular, since Jeju Special Self-Governing Province has recently been selected by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups as a preferred negotiator for designating free zones for electric vehicles, IEVE can now establish a foundation for both quantitative and qualitative growth as the world's only EXPO devoted to electric cars. Hosted by IEVE (Chairman Kim Dae-hwan) and organized by the 6th IEVE Organizational Committee, this year's event is co-sponsored by Ministry of Unification, Ministry of SMEs and Startups, and Rural Development Administration for the first time, in addition to the existing ministries of Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Ministry of Environment, and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. ▲ Second-Generation of Nissan's Leaf (Photo: Nissan Korea) Moreover, Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs, and Startups Committee and New and Renewable Energy Forum at the National Assembly, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, Korea Tourism Organization, KOTRA, Jeju Free International City Development Center, Korea Institute of Energy Research, Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute, and Global EV Association Network are also contributing for the success of IEVE. As for the exhibition, Hyundai Kia Automotive Group is showcasing IONIQ Electric (Facelift/partial change), KONA Electric, NIRO EV, and Soul Booster EV, Nissan Korea is presenting the second generation of Nissan Leaf, the world's first mass-produced electric car, and Jaguar Land Rover is bringing their purely electric SUV, I-PACE. Ultra-compact EVs such as Semisysco's D2, Cammsys' CEVO-C, Master Motors' Master, and SJTECH's MIA will also join the event. Biyadi, a producer of electric buses, will join the test ride and promotional booths along with Hyundai Motors, Edison Motors, Woojin Industrial Systems, JJ Motors, and DPECO, as "Electric buses will reduce fine dust damages and provide convenience for the vulnerable users of transportation such as the disabled." ▲ Hyundai Motors' New IONIQ Facelift (Photo: Hyundai Motors) EVITS Company remodeled an old classic car, reminiscent of the style found in Havana, Cuba, into an electric car to showcase the potential for EV remodeling and expansion of the EV industry. At the Jeju Enterprise Hall, Jeju Motors will present the production process of LSEV, a two-seater urban model from the Italian firm XEV that will be mass-produced in Jeju next year, using a 3D printer. The participation of enterprise halls by Gangwon-do, Chungcheongbuk-do, and Jeju-do demonstrate the fierce competition between local governments in the future eco-friendly automobile industry. To add, the conference is the largest scale to date. At IEVE, a total of 22 conferences and 58 sessions are scheduled in the program. This is the first year for the Korea-China-Japan EV Forum, co-hosted by Global EV Association Network (GEAN), China EV 100, and Association for the Promotion of Electric Vehicles, as well as the Blockchain and EV forum. EV Standard Forum, Autonomous Vehicle Forum, and IEEE, an Asia-Pacific EV academic conference, are also scheduled. IEVE will lead the popularization of electric vehicles as a B2B Olympic and business expo focused on high-level businesses, as opposed to general public viewing. It also emphasizes active B2B consultation. With more than 150 firms and expert EV buyers from over 50 nations around the world, the event expanded the ratio of B2B consultation to lead the popularization of electric vehicles as a B2B expo and a business expo, beyond the expansion of global sales for small and mid-level domestic EV producers. It will also offer a wide array of opportunities and experiences, such as autonomous car shuttle ride, demonstration of unmanned solution car from France Navya, test ride for luxury EV such as I-PACE from Jaguar Land Rover, test ride for ultra-compact EV from Semisysco-Cammsys-Master, as well as Good Gamer Festival-Good Gamer School-Game Culture Talk for All-Game Talk Soda for students, parents, and teachers. The program includes the 4th GEAN General Meeting and EV Forum to install GEAN as the global EV platform. GEAN is a global organization for sharing information and cooperation of EV, established at the 3rd IEVE by global electric vehicle associations to promote the distribution of EVs in response to air pollution and fine dust problems due to global warming. Starting next year, it will also co-host "Gangwon Global Immobility Forum" in collaboration with Gangwon-do. Chairman Kim Dae-hwan remarked, "Unlike the EXPO held in Seoul Metropolitan area that targets the general public, IEVE is a multi-purpose expo that includes global professional conferences, B2B consultations, as well as electric and autonomous vehicle test rides and demonstrations. It also collaborates with GEAN, China EV 100, APEV Japan, and 10 nations in ASEAN as a global expo and leads the popularization of electric vehicles as a B2B/business expo. Ultimately, we aim to become the Davos forum for electric cars." The organizational committee is accepting pre-registrations at the official website www.ievexpo.org. For pre-registrants, there is 50% discount on admission (10,000 KRW) and conference fee (200,000 KRW), as well as special reservation discount for the official hotel (120,000 KRW per room/night) and 85% off at Lotte Rent-a-Car, the official rental car vendor. The participants will receive Korea's first digital EV token e-cars and two winners will be presented with electric cars as a prize at the closing ceremony.