Jeju Airport, the Most Delayed Airport in the Nation

Jeju International Airport has ranked top among major national airports in delays, again in 2019 following the top rank in 2018.

According to "2018 Air Transportation Service Report" released on March 27 by Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Jeju Airport had a delay rate of 16.1%, the highest among airports.

It was followed by Cheongju at 12.%, Gimpo at 10.1%, Daegu at 7.6%, Incheon at 6.4%, and Gimhae at 6.4%.

The delay of flights is determined at thirty minutes for domestic and one hour for international flights. While the delay rate decreased to 13.8% in 2017 from 22.1% in 2016, it increased 2.3% point again last year.

On the other hand, delay rates for Incheon and Gimhae airports declined 0.8% point and 0.3% point each respectively.

The high rate of delay for Jeju Airport is due to the expansion of flights between Gimpo-Jeju and Gimhae-Jeju that repeat the complicated routes frequently. When the earlier flight is delayed, the following flights are also delayed in tandem.