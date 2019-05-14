JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2019.5.14 10:29
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Jeju Airport, the Most Delayed Airport in the Nation
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2019.05.11  17:42:55
페이스북 트위터

Jeju International Airport has ranked top among major national airports in delays, again in 2019 following the top rank in 2018.

According to "2018 Air Transportation Service Report" released on March 27 by Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Jeju Airport had a delay rate of 16.1%, the highest among airports.

It was followed by Cheongju at 12.%, Gimpo at 10.1%, Daegu at 7.6%, Incheon at 6.4%, and Gimhae at 6.4%.

The delay of flights is determined at thirty minutes for domestic and one hour for international flights. While the delay rate decreased to 13.8% in 2017 from 22.1% in 2016, it increased 2.3% point again last year.

On the other hand, delay rates for Incheon and Gimhae airports declined 0.8% point and 0.3% point each respectively.

The high rate of delay for Jeju Airport is due to the expansion of flights between Gimpo-Jeju and Gimhae-Jeju that repeat the complicated routes frequently. When the earlier flight is delayed, the following flights are also delayed in tandem.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트