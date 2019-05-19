Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and Jeju Tourism Organization are hosting "Relaxing Trip to Jeju: 2019 Jeju Eco Party," providing village experience that adds the element of fun to ecological and cultural resources.

Jeju Eco Party is a travel program that allows visitors to immerse themselves in Jeju villages with the residents, try out various cultural experiences, and escape the hustle and bustle of the city to relax and comfort their minds. With both weekday and weekend programs, it will offer opportunities to the tourists who visit Jeju in the spring to try different tour products in Jeju villages.

In Marado, the southernmost part of Korea, the eco party will organize "Trip to Mara with Spring Breeze: Entrance Ceremony to Mara Branch School" on May 5.

At Meochewat Forest Trail, located in Hannam-ri, Namwon-eup, Seogwipo-si, "Canola-Scented Meochewat Eco Party" will be held between Apr. 29 and May 3 at 10:00 - 14:00 every day. On May 5, the eco party at Seonheul 1-ri, Jocheon-eup, Jeju-si is themed "Nostalgic Games fro Memories."

At Hahyo Village in Seogwipo, between May 6 and 10, their eco party will be filled with the fragrance of mandarin flowers.

On May 11, the party is called "Cheongsu-ri Eco Party at Gotjawal where Jeju Breathes" at Gotjawal in Cheongsu-ri, Jeju-si. For various programs, detailed schedule, and applying to Jeju Eco Party Program, check out the official website at www.tamnao.com.

At JTO, an associate remarked, "Through Jeju Eco Party, we will strive to present Jeju's diverse villages and their cultures to the tourists. We will also provide these Jeju village experiences during the week to expand the reach of Jeju's village content."