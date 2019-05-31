Healthy Meal in Jeju: Vegetarian Restaurants

Whether they are vegans who don't eat even eggs and milk, lacto-vegetarians who consume dairy and honey, and pesco-vegetarians who eat seafood but reject meat diet, the vegetarian way of life is increasingly becoming popular. Depending on their principle, what they can and cannot eat may differ, but they all wish to eat healthy food. Here are some vegetarian recommendations in Jeju, where fresh, clean ingredients are in abundance. •Dasoni (다소니)

Dasoni, loved for their tasty and healthy food free of artificial flavor enhancers, calms your mind the moment you step inside the restaurant. The garden of condiment pots, trees, and the decorated vintage furniture inside give you the comfort of your own home. They insist on seasonal recipes using fresh, natural ingredients. Since they cook temple food, they don't use five pungent herbs (garlic, green onions, chives, leeks, and onions) for mild, healthy flavors. Lotus rice set that comes with steamed rice wrapped in lotus leaves and perilla seed sujebi (dough soup) with ground perilla seeds are their most popular dishes. 24 Onam-ro 6-gil, Jeju-si

Opening hours : 11:00 ~ 20:00 (Closed on second and fourth Sundays)

Contact : (+82) 64-752-5533 •Jageun Bueok (작은부엌)

Jageun Bueok is a small vegan restaurant located in a quiet corner of a village in Jeju. The 100% vegan course meal, without any eggs or dairy products, is their only item on the menu. From the start to finish, the flavors are filled with soy milk instead of milk, soy meat instead of real meat, konjac jelly instead of fish. Almost all the vegetables in their recipes are sourced locally, either grown by the owners or picked from the mountains and fields in the neighborhood.

Appropriately for their name that means "small kitchen," they only have two tables. Since they only prepare food for two teams per lunch and only one team for dinner each week, you must reserve early to try their cuisine. 1123 Seonheul-ri, Jocheon-eup, Jeju-si

Opening hours : Reservation only (2 teams for lunch, 1 team for dinner per week)

Contact : (+82) 010-4699-3179

•AND Yu CAFE

AND Yu Cafe, created by Andy the British husband and Yu the Korean wife, is a vegan cafe that doesn't use any meat products. It's only five minutes by car from Jeju Hyeopjae Beach. You can taste healthy and delicious vegan food and fair trade coffee. The vintage, cozy atmosphere makes the food taste even better. This awesome cafe seeks to practice plant-based, local, organic, fair-trade, and upcycling business. 518 Hallim-ro, Ongpo-ri, Hallim, Jeju, South Korea.

Contact : (+82) 010-3250-9564, andyucafe@naver.com