Jeju to Expand the Supply of Small Electric Vehicles to Solve Traffic and Parking Problems

Jeju Province is actively pursuing a policy of distributing micro EVs, anticipating them to alleviate the increasing traffic and parking problems.

Since 2018, small EVs have been included in electric vehicle supply models in full scale, and now three types of micro EVs are being distributed.

These EVs include Semisysco’s D2, Renault Samsung’s Twizy, and Daechang Motors’ Danigo.

The micro electric car is a two-seater and is half the size of a regular car. The mileage ranges from 60km to 113km, suitable for urban driving, and can be operated safely in the urban environment.

Since two of these cars can be parked in one parking space of ​​existing cars, they are expected to alleviate the worsening parking problem in Jeju.

In connection with the national government policy, Jeju Province is gradually reducing the subsidies for general electric cars, but the subsidies for micro EVs have been raised significantly from 2.5 million won per unit in 2018 to 4 million won, up 1.5 million won this year.

When supported by the subsidies, the financial burden for consumers will be greatly reduced to less than half of the price of electric vehicles, ranging between 6 million and 10 million won. In addition, various policies are being promoted to spread awareness, such as using micro electric vehicles as government vehicles, offering joint purchase events for public officials, universities in the province, and public institutions, and promoting a vehicle sharing service demonstration project.

At the moment, the awareness and distribution rate of micro EVs in Jeju is low, but the purchase rate has more than doubled compared to the previous year.

As of the end of July this year, the cumulative distribution rate of micro electric vehicles is 222.

With the Cammsys’ Cevo-C scheduled to be rolling out in September, micro EVs are expected to penetrate the market further.

Jeju Province plans to actively discover and expand its wide-ranging policies to promote micro EVs, including the designation of parking areas for micro EVs, exemption from parking fees for public parking lots, and the installation of charging facilities for micro EVs.