Convicts of Domestic Violence to be Prohibited from International Marriage

A “one-strike out” system will be introduced to prevent international marriage of domestic violence criminals.

The Ministry of Justice announced a proposal to improve the marriage immigration system.

According to the improvement plan, if a Korean spouse is sentenced to more than a fine for domestic violence, a “one-strike out” system will prohibit the invitation of foreigners for marriage regardless of the elapsed period.

Also, the visa renewal process for the marriage immigrants will be switched to “authorization first, investigation later” method. If they prove their authenticity of marriage, for example, by raising children, the period of three years’ stay will be granted from the foreigner’s registration.

When marriage immigrants fall out of marriage with their spouses, a system will also be provided to assist in demonstrating the party at fault.

The Ministry of Justice plans to introduce a foreigner residence ombudsman system in the second half of this year to help determine responsibility when the attributable party at fault is unclear during a divorce.