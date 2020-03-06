JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2020.3.6 16:16
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Convicts of Domestic Violence to be Prohibited from International Marriage
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2020.01.12  22:12:06
페이스북 트위터

A “one-strike out” system will be introduced to prevent international marriage of domestic violence criminals.
The Ministry of Justice announced a proposal to improve the marriage immigration system.
According to the improvement plan, if a Korean spouse is sentenced to more than a fine for domestic violence, a “one-strike out” system will prohibit the invitation of foreigners for marriage regardless of the elapsed period.
Also, the visa renewal process for the marriage immigrants will be switched to “authorization first, investigation later” method. If they prove their authenticity of marriage, for example, by raising children, the period of three years’ stay will be granted from the foreigner’s registration.
When marriage immigrants fall out of marriage with their spouses, a system will also be provided to assist in demonstrating the party at fault.
The Ministry of Justice plans to introduce a foreigner residence ombudsman system in the second half of this year to help determine responsibility when the attributable party at fault is unclear during a divorce.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트