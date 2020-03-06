JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2020.3.6 16:16
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Art&CultureArt
JDC Opens Garbage Museum, Where Garbage Becomes Art
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2020.01.13  20:01:54
페이스북 트위터

Jeju International Free City Development Center (Chair Moon Dae-rim, JDC) opened a garbage museum where garbage becomes art.

The Garbage Museum, along with the World Wildlife Fund Korea and SuperBin, promotes the culture of recycling. Here, you can experience the economic utilization of waste and exhibits made of waste.

The project, which was operated in Yeonnam-dong, Seoul, and received a huge public response and was also introduced on a variety show on TV, incorporated the artistic characteristics and the exhibition function of an art museum in Jeju. It will become a facility to raise the environmental awareness of residents in Jeju, the prospective eco-friendly capital of Korea.

If you bring PET bottles and cans, you receive refunds in points through the AI-based waste sorting device, Nephron, which can be used to purchase environmental products in the museum.

The museum also offers environmental education programs for students and visitors will based on the expertise and experience of WWF Korea.

The Garbage Art Museum, which will open on the 2nd floor of Semiyang Building’s Cultural Space “Nang (330, Cheomdan-ro, Jeju-si),” will be operated from December 27, 2019, to February 27, 2020.

“We anticipate this garbage museum to help raise awareness of environmental issues,” said Moon Dae-rim, chair of JDC. “Hopefully, this will take Jeju one step further to becoming the eco-friendly capital of Korea.”
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트