JDC Opens Garbage Museum, Where Garbage Becomes Art

Jeju International Free City Development Center (Chair Moon Dae-rim, JDC) opened a garbage museum where garbage becomes art.

The Garbage Museum, along with the World Wildlife Fund Korea and SuperBin, promotes the culture of recycling. Here, you can experience the economic utilization of waste and exhibits made of waste.

The project, which was operated in Yeonnam-dong, Seoul, and received a huge public response and was also introduced on a variety show on TV, incorporated the artistic characteristics and the exhibition function of an art museum in Jeju. It will become a facility to raise the environmental awareness of residents in Jeju, the prospective eco-friendly capital of Korea.

If you bring PET bottles and cans, you receive refunds in points through the AI-based waste sorting device, Nephron, which can be used to purchase environmental products in the museum.

The museum also offers environmental education programs for students and visitors will based on the expertise and experience of WWF Korea.

The Garbage Art Museum, which will open on the 2nd floor of Semiyang Building’s Cultural Space “Nang (330, Cheomdan-ro, Jeju-si),” will be operated from December 27, 2019, to February 27, 2020.

“We anticipate this garbage museum to help raise awareness of environmental issues,” said Moon Dae-rim, chair of JDC. “Hopefully, this will take Jeju one step further to becoming the eco-friendly capital of Korea.”