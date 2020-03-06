Hyundai Motors’ First Electric Scooter Sharing Service in Jeju

Hyundai Motors has established a “last-mile” mobility platform ZET, and announced that it will start a pilot service for sharing electric scooters and electric bicycles in Jeju Island with small and medium sharing service companies.

The service consists of an open structure in which Hyundai builds a service platform (B2B, business-to-business) and several service operators provide services to customers (B2C, business-to-consumer). Hyundai explains that the process is made easier for small and medium-sized companies who have difficulty entering into the last mile mobility business.

With the launch of the service, they paid special care to preventing accidents. All vehicles are equipped with safety helmets and are not allowed to exceed the legal speed limit of 25 km/h. The central control center that controls the service has the ability to slow down users’ vehicles and provides insurance.

Hyundai's ZET service is provided in two major areas of Jeju Island's tourist attractions, Ihoteu and Songaksan Mountain. The company called Jeju SM operates in Ihoteu and DH Entertainment is in charge of Songaksan area. A total of 110 sharing devices will be supplied, including 30 electric scooters in Songak Mountain area and 40 electric bicycles in each area.

The shared device is equipped with an LTE-M1 modem in collaboration with LGU + to have better access to the device status and obtain data. With the launch of the pilot project, Hyundai plans to continuously expand the supply of sharing devices to each region, as well as to expand service areas to other regions, including Seoul and Daejeon.

"We will continue to cooperate with startups and small and medium-sized companies in order to enable the rapid growth of personal electric mobility sharing business in Korea," remarked the director of Strategy & Technology Division at Hyundai Motors.