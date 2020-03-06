Bunker de Lumières: Van Gogh Reaches 100,000 Visitors

▲ Photo Credit: Bunker de Lumières The exhibition Bunker de Lumières: Van Gogh in Jeju has exceeded 100,000 visitors on January 21, 47 days after the opening. It is the second Bunker de Lumières exhibition, started on December 6 of last year, and has attracted more than 2,000 visitors a day. Vincent van Gogh is one of the most influential artists of modern time with his unique life and body of work. This winter, movies and musicals that portray his life are released and performed throughout the country to continue his popularity. Why was Bunker de Lumières: Van Gogh so beloved as soon as it opened? ▲ Photo Credit: Bunker de Lumières The exhibition was subtitled, “The Starry Night.” The intense life of the artist who lived in anguish is presented on the walls and floors of the exhibition hall in video. For 32 minutes, visitors can walk through Van Gogh's life as they view the spectacular footage and listen to magnificent music, and enjoy his masterpieces in three dimensions. This exhibition recreated over 500 of the more than 1,800 works that were produced during the ten years of his most focused creativity into live images, through the immersive media art system from France. Tens of beam projectors and speakers vividly convey the intense, bold colors and textures of the thick paint, signature style of Van Gogh. Masterpieces of the painter Paul Gauguin, who had a mutual influence with Van Gogh's works, is also screened for 10 minutes afterward with the theme of “The Call of the Island.” Beginning with the recall of Brittany, his hometown, the exhibition attracts visitors to a world of glimmering shapes through colorful shades. In particular, the Paul Gauguin exhibition received a lot of attention even before the opening as the world’s first to introduce his masterpiece as immersive media art. Bunker de Lumières is a must-see indoor tourist spot, especially if you go to Jeju, a destination with frequent rains. On days when the fine dust warning is severe or the weather is bad, you can enjoy this satisfying exhibition in a pleasant environment that maintains 16 degrees year-round with natural air circulation. ▲ Photo Credit: Bunker de Lumières The free style of viewing is another factor that appealed to many visitors. Inside the bunker where media art exhibitions are screened, visitors can appreciate the artwork in various ways, whether by sitting on the floor, sitting on the bench, or walking around the exhibition hall. This casual atmosphere is very welcoming to visitors of all ages. Bunker de Lumières started in November 2018 as a Klimt exhibition. The immersive show involving senses of sight and hearing brought in steady visits through word of mouth. As a result, it has become a popular destination in Jeju with over 560,000 visitors. ▲ Photo Credit: Bunker de Lumières Bunker de Lumières: Van Gogh will be operated normally during the Lunar New Year holidays from 24 to 27. This exhibition will provide visitors with a unique experience to enjoy Van Gogh's art vividly, whether you are looking for a place to go in Jeju, or a year-round exhibition that is open during the New Year's holidays. Culturespaces Digital - Bunker de Lumières - Vincent van Gogh 2019 - Directors : G. Iannuzzi - R. Gatto - M. Siccardi - Sound track L. Longobardi - © Gianfranco Iannuzzi