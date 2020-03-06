Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art Holds 'Mountain, Mountain, Mountain' Exhibition until August 30

Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art will hold 'Mountain, Mountain, Mountain' exhibition at the main building of the museum from January 21st to August 30th.

The exhibition will introduce eight pieces of Park Gwang-jin's donated works that portray the landscapes of Korea's famous mountains, and eight pieces on mountains such as Halla Mountain among the collections of Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art and Gidang Art Museum. The exhibits bring realistic shapes, colors, and sensual touches based on sketches of nature, vividly conveying the scenery of Korea’s mountains at different times and seasons.

The space on the first floor is filled with eight works by Park Gwang-jin, showing the four seasons of Hallasan, Wolchulsan, Baekdusan, and Seoraksan captured by the artist as he traveled all over Korea, including Jeju, Jeolla-do, Gangwon-do, and Hamgyeong-do since the 1970s.

In the space on the second floor, works by artists Kim Young-jae, Kim Taek-hwa, Choe Nak-gyeong, Kim In-su, Jeon Ho, Lee Myeong-bok, Oh Seung-ik, and Chae Gi-sun are presented with various landscapes of mountains, such as those full of life with an abundant atmosphere, and majestic Hallasan that summons old memories on a dark yellow screen.

"By appreciating the dynamic portrayals mountains at the exhibition, visitors will receive the robust energy from the various mountains interpreted by nine artists, starting the new year with renewed vitality," said an associate form the museum.