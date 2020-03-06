JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2020.3.6 16:16
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Art&CultureArt
Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art Holds 'Mountain, Mountain, Mountain' Exhibition until August 30
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2020.02.07  16:39:19
페이스북 트위터

Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art will hold 'Mountain, Mountain, Mountain' exhibition at the main building of the museum from January 21st to August 30th.

The exhibition will introduce eight pieces of Park Gwang-jin's donated works that portray the landscapes of Korea's famous mountains, and eight pieces on mountains such as Halla Mountain among the collections of Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art and Gidang Art Museum. The exhibits bring realistic shapes, colors, and sensual touches based on sketches of nature, vividly conveying the scenery of Korea’s mountains at different times and seasons.

The space on the first floor is filled with eight works by Park Gwang-jin, showing the four seasons of Hallasan, Wolchulsan, Baekdusan, and Seoraksan captured by the artist as he traveled all over Korea, including Jeju, Jeolla-do, Gangwon-do, and Hamgyeong-do since the 1970s.

In the space on the second floor, works by artists Kim Young-jae, Kim Taek-hwa, Choe Nak-gyeong, Kim In-su, Jeon Ho, Lee Myeong-bok, Oh Seung-ik, and Chae Gi-sun are presented with various landscapes of mountains, such as those full of life with an abundant atmosphere, and majestic Hallasan that summons old memories on a dark yellow screen.

"By appreciating the dynamic portrayals mountains at the exhibition, visitors will receive the robust energy from the various mountains interpreted by nine artists, starting the new year with renewed vitality," said an associate form the museum.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트