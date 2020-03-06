JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2020.3.6 16:16
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Jeju's 1-2 person Household On the Rise, Decline of Birth Rate
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2020.02.14  21:33:21
페이스북 트위터

As the number of single-person households in Jeju is increasing, the number of newborn babies in Jeju is expected to drop over time. Special measures are urgently needed.

According to the Statistics and Forecasts for 2019 Honam-Jeju Households in 2019, announced by the Honam Regional Statistics Office on January 20, 36.4% of Jeju's population will be single-person households by 2047. The figure is 6.5% p higher than 29.9% of Jeju's single-person households last year.

The number of Jeju single-person households in 2019 is 75,000, and it is expected to increase to 132,000 in 2047.

In 2019, the total number of Jeju households is 251,000, and by 2047, it is expected to increase to 362,000. However, the average number of households is expected to decrease from 2.49 in 2019 to 2.05 in 2047.

While the total number of households increases, the average number of households is expected to drop as the number of single-person households increases.

The composition of households in 2019 are ▲ married couple and children 25.9% ▲ married couple 15% ▲ parents and children 11.5% ▲ households with over 3 generations 5.8%.

For households with married couples and their children, the figure is expected to drop to 12.4% in 2047. In addition to divorced households, more households, even if they do get married, choose not to give birth.

Jeju’s two-person households are expected to increase from 27.6% (69,000 households) in 2019 to 35.6% (129,000 households) in 2047. The number of divorced households in Jeju is expected to increase from 11.8% in 2019 to 17.9% in 2047. This is significantly higher than the national average of 13.8% in 2047.

The increase in the number of single-person households is attributable to the increase in divorced households and the increase in the number of young people who do not get married. As the number of newlywed couples decreases and more couples do not choose to have birth, there is an urgent need for a policy to resolve the low birth rate.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트