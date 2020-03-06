JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2020.3.6
Jeju International Peace Center Portrays Dynamics of Jeju Haenyeo Life
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2020.02.14  21:44:22
The Jeju International Peace Center will host the “Yang Jong-hun Jeju Haenyeo Special Photo Exhibition” from January 15 to April 15 at the Jeju International Peace Center.

This special exhibition was designed to promote and raise awareness of the cultural value of Jeju Haenyeo (female divers), Korea's 19th intangible cultural heritage listed on UNESCO. In the special exhibition, visitors can observe photos that portray the joys and sorrows of life and their underwater work of Jeju haenyeo.

The special exhibition was designed as an image-telling exhibition that conveys the cultural identity unique to Jeju Haenyeo with various photographic works.

During the exhibition, photographer Yang Jong-hun will provide various lectures related to the works and the process of photographing Jeju Haenyeo. Jeju International Peace Center will hold an event to meet the artist on March 14th and April 4th at Berinnae Cultural Space in the center.

“This photo exhibition is designed to vividly display the lives, livelihood, and culture of Jeju Haenyeo, registered intangible cultural heritage, and the nature of Jeju,” said Kim Seon-hyun, director of the Jeju International Peace Center.
