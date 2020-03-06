Development of Convergent Cultural Contents Products through Jeju Cultural Archetypes

Jeju Film & Culture Industry Promotion Agency is developing Jeju’s cultural contents as competitive cultural products and showcasing them to residents and tourists through <Support Project for Production of Jeju-style Convergent Cultural Content Products>. The cultural products developed through <2019 Support Project for Production of Jeju-style Convergent Cultural Content Products> by Jeju Film & Culture Industry Promotion Agency is receiving positive response from residents and tourists.

There are seven products that promotes Jeju and demonstrates potential of future development. Jeju paper craft product that gives new fun by combining VR and papercraft (paper craft), Jeju's representative topography, and a picture book 'Re-rise', which shows autobiographical stories of finding true happiness through nature by relocating to Jeju-do, abandoned haenyeo 'Cohamche,' which developed various products by upcycling the suit, fancy goods made using 'Jedolyi', the representative character of Jeju, and 'Jeju' made of perfume so that you can remember the place of Jeju and its story for a long time. The brand-based accessories such as 'Jeju inquire' made of sticker cards by graphicizing various themes such as memorial fragrance, Jeju's landmark and food, and 'Jeonbok's phone forgery' with the motif of Jeju abalone were developed. In particular, the picture book Daso Oreum, which contains the beautiful scenery and culture of Jeju Island, sold out the first edition. Also, Jeju AR Paper Craft that received much attention for its potential is currently being sold at Halla Arboretum and installed at Jeju Startup Playground in Jeju Airport for both Jeju residents and tourists.

In addition, several products by Cohamcie, which produces upcycling products using Jeju haenyeo’s diving suit, are under discussion to enter a souvenir shop in the UK. Now, Jeju’s cultural content products will be displayed and sold overseas. Jeju Film & Culture Industry Promotion Agency supported not only the production but also promotions and marketing so that the developed products could be distributed reliably. The products were publicized via iiin, one of the most established Jeju magazines distributed nationwide, and a pop-up store was opened in the cultural space Sagye Life, which is receiving a lot of attention for renovating (old) spaces. Moreover, the agency will continue to discuss ways to connect with shops that sell Jeju-related products. In 2020, the Support Project for Production of Jeju-style Convergent Cultural Content Products will be announced through the agency’s official website in March.